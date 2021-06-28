Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 1,055,774 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,554,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055,774 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for 2.1% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Duke Realty worth $65,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Duke Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,907,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,999,000 after acquiring an additional 108,317 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $48.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.68. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

