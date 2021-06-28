Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $8,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,808 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,999 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,694,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,246,000 after buying an additional 3,870,544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $52.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $52.21. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

