Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 189,542 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 477.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,542 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 32.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Trex by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,450 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TREX opened at $100.19 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

