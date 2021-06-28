iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,424,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,831 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 319,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,625,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $117.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.83 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

