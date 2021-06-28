Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 28,492 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

