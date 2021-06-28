Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,488 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $21.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.