MAN SE (MAGOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from MAN’s previous annual dividend of $0.008.

OTCMKTS:MAGOY remained flat at $$8.94 on Monday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595. MAN has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06.

About MAN

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

