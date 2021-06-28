Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 80.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $39.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

In related news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.