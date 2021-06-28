Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,398,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,926 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,128,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.48. 151,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,511,287. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

