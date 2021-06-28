UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 874,730 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $854,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,560,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,387,000 after purchasing an additional 323,615 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 139,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. 224,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,917,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

