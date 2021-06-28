Elgethun Capital Management Increases Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 312,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 134,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.90. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

