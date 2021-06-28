The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,059,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE:BK opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

