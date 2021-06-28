Elgethun Capital Management Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in NVR by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,026,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NVR by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in NVR by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

NVR traded up $26.05 on Monday, reaching $4,844.50. The company had a trading volume of 66,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4,861.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 3.63. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,113.70 and a one year high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $44.96 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

