Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $40.45, with a volume of 5729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.99.

Specifically, CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $16,515,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 945,724 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,537 and have sold 118,301 shares valued at $2,366,020.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.20.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

