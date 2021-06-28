Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. PPL comprises 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co raised its holdings in PPL by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in PPL by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. 14,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,418. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

