UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 92,218 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,267,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $635,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.12.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.92. 9,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,173. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $208.21 and a 52 week high of $305.71. The stock has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

