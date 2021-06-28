22,394 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Acquired by Alethea Capital Management LLC

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Consolidated Edison accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,203,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,854,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,104,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,816,000 after purchasing an additional 458,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,178,000 after purchasing an additional 300,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,183,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,390,000 after purchasing an additional 229,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NYSE ED traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

