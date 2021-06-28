The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,474,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,297,000 after acquiring an additional 187,917 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 183,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $63.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

