Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Holdings Cut by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 56,587 shares during the quarter. Meta Financial Group makes up approximately 3.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.55% of Meta Financial Group worth $7,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CASH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 27.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 274.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 317,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.50. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

