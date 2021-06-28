Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Increased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 44.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 53.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 284,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,395,000 after buying an additional 99,421 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 35.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,863.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,111,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $73.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

