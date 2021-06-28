Capital One Financial Corp Sells 605 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital One Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after buying an additional 215,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,084. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

