Capital One Financial Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.78. 130,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,384,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

