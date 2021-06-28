Capital One Financial Corp Purchases 8,009 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 450.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,999,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $115.18. 25,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,148,815. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

