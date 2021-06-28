Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to report $1.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.45 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.93 million to $16.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,129. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 9.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

