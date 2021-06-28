Brokerages Set Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target at $96.83

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,206,000 after purchasing an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21. Plexus has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

