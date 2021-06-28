Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post sales of $210.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 122,552 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $5,982,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,186,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,918,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,273,938 shares of company stock worth $62,951,858. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 59.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,526 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.90. 2,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.