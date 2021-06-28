Arvind Gupta Sells 30,000 Shares of OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) Stock

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG) insider Arvind Gupta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £4,200 ($5,487.33).

Shares of LON:OPG traded up GBX 0.63 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 14 ($0.18). The company had a trading volume of 674,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,539. OPG Power Ventures Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a market cap of £56.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32.

About OPG Power Ventures

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

