Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Trading Up 14.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) were up 14.5% on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Perion Network traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 15,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,137,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $723.08 million, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

