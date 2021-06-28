Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Desjardins

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Desjardins to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.87.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of TSE ATD.B traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$43.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$36.03 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.31. The firm has a market cap of C$47.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.