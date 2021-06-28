GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 11,740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GBLX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 161,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

