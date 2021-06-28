GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Short Interest Update

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 11,740.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GBLX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. 161,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. GB Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
GB Sciences Company Profile
