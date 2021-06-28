Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Up 21,100.0% in June

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 21,100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHCAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Sharp stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. 3,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,814. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sharp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

