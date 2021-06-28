Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS RYMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,249. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.
About Royal Mines and Minerals
