Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 10,900.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS RYMM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,249. Royal Mines and Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Royal Mines and Minerals alerts:

About Royal Mines and Minerals

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mines and Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.