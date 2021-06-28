Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 456.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2,832.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP opened at $52.27 on Monday. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

