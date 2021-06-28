K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. MSCI makes up 0.9% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,875,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,334,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,551,000 after buying an additional 36,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $351,057,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $531.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.80. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $323.50 and a one year high of $535.32. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

