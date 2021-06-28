Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

DLO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get DLocal alerts:

DLO stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.