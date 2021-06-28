K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 6,205 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $123.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.92. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $143.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

