Capital One Financial Corp Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital One Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $113.78 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

