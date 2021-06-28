Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 704,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.35% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. 45.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GPAC opened at $9.72 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

