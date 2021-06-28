Periscope Capital Inc. Takes $7.25 Million Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 741,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 0.05% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFIV. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,047,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

