Rikoon Group LLC Acquires 199 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Rikoon Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after buying an additional 29,766 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,200,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,037,000 after buying an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $106.08 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $112.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68.

