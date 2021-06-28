Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EJFAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in EJF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJFAU opened at $9.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.20.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

