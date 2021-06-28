Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $7.96 Million in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,960,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000.

OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

