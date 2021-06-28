Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

