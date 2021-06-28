Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,458,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $33,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth $104,000.

GLBLU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

