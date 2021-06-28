American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 271.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.