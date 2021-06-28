American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $7.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.37 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $28.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 billion to $30.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,784 shares of the airline’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 271.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
