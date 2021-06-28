Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($1.25). Theravance Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($1.00) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.77) to ($2.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $840,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

