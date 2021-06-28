$0.42 EPS Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.60. Tilly’s reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.22 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,188 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,790. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TLYS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

