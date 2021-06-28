PTON (PTON) Achieves Market Cap of $301,424.82

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last week, PTON has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. PTON has a total market cap of $301,424.82 and approximately $87.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PTON alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00618411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037690 BTC.

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PTON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PTON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.