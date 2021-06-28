Mork Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXST. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,377 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.11. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $246,504.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $343,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

