Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.14% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,997,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after buying an additional 658,595 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after purchasing an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,832,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,383,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $307.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,602.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.